JUNIOR LEAGUE – The Singing Bridge Golf Course has been host to a junior golf league on Monday evenings this summer. Pictured are three of the participants, left to right, Ethan Daniels, John Livingston, and Olivia Livingston.

TAWAS CITY – With as immersed as Paul Vainer is in the game of golf, he was quick to notice an area of need. That need is developmental programs for young golfers hoping to get into the sport. Already a coach and golf related business owner in the area, Vainer has also recently started the Boys and Girls Tawas Junior Golf League, held every Monday at Singing Bridge Golf Course.

“Downstate there are tons of options for beginner and youth golfers to practice and get better,” Vainer said. “There are very few options like that around here. There are a couple camps, but those are not sustained throughout the summer. Golf, and youth golf in particular, is a huge part of my life being the girls’ and boys’ varsity golf coach in Tawas and running Bogey’s (Indoor Golf Center). I knew there would be a healthy appetite for this.”

