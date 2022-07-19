TAWAS CITY — The high school football season begins next month. First year Tawas Area head football coach Zack Blanchard is hoping that when his Braves hit the field this fall, they’ll have some impressive new jerseys to show off as well.

“The problem is that every so many years large manufacturers change their designs, so the current varsity jerseys, we don’t have enough of,” Blanchard said. “We also had a game two years ago where the paint wasn’t dry on the field so our white pants have stains on them. So, right now, we are raising money for our new jerseys.”

