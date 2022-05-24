MT. PLEASANT — The Tawas Area softball team played two close games at the Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart tournament on Saturday. The Lady Braves came up short against the tournament hosts 6-3 in the opening round, but picked up an exciting walk-off win over a good Farwell squad in the consolation round.
Against Sacred Heart, Autumn Kimsel took the loss, as she went five innings and gave up nine hits and struck out two batters.
“Our comeback attempt came up a little short,” head coach Marcus Doan said. “Sacred Heart was up four runs after two innings and we made it a one run game in the fifth. Our bats started to come alive against their starter and they made a switch. We weren’t able to put the ball in play when we needed it most. We stranded eight base runners.”
Against Farwell, Addy Otremba was able to get a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to send the Braves’ home winners.
“She got a pitch she liked and drove in Grace Look from second with a line drive to center,” Doan said. “A much needed win for the girls.”
Kimsel got the win, as she went all seven innings and gave up four runs on six hits, nine strikeouts and one walk.
Erin Gerber and Kimsel had two hits apiece and Otremba had the game-winning single.
“Kimsel was great again from the circle, going the distance and allowing one walk,” Doan said. “She has been right around the plate all season and is really trusting her stuff of late. We gave up
four runs in the first two innings and never gave up. We scored two in the sixth to send it to extras. Our defense stepped up huge in the top of seventh, not allowing Farwell to score.”
On Wednesday, Tawas hosted Alpena for a pair of games. The Braves lost these contests though, 6-3 and 7-2.
Kimsel threw well but took the loss in game one, as she went seven innings and gave up six runs on 12 hits and two strikeouts. Otremba, Kori Schaaf, Reese Cadorette and Look had one hit apiece.
“Another close game and we came out on the wrong end,” Doan said. “We jumped to an early three run lead scoring all of our runs in the first inning. Kimsel threw a great game, not allowing a walk. She has done that multiple times this year. We seem to be playing good ball, just need to finish when it counts.”
McKenzie Nunnn took the loss in game two. She went six innings and gave up seven runs on five hits, one strikeout and eight walks.
Otremba had a triple and Schaaf roped a double to highlight the offense.
Tawas (8-20 overall) hosts Hillman today (Wednesday), heads to Ogemaw Heights on Thursday and plays Oscoda on Tuesday in its Division 3 district opener in Grayling.