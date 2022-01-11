GRAYLING – The Whittemore-Prescott wrestling team was able to add another trophy to its collection on Saturday. The Cardinals, taking part in the Grayling Invitational, went 4-1 on the day and were able to take home second place as a team.
“I thought we did a great job,” head coach Russ Wilson said. “It is a team event, so we shift our line-up around to give our team the best chance to win. Usually Carly Cowles and William Stothers get the brut end of it, mainly going up a weight class. I am proud of our whole team that supports each other like a family.”
W-P topped Ithaca 45-27, downed Manistee 69-9, took down Grayling 60-18 and topped Cadillac 47-30. The Cards’ lone loss was in the championship match, as Reed City won a narrow 43-35 battle.
Thomas Saunders, Seth Pope, Dillan Parent and Sam Vyner all went 5-0, going 4-1 was Gracie Murphy, Eli Murphy, Caiden Balliet and Jesse Morrison. Gabrielle Murphy and Hunter Jonsson both went 3-2 and picking up two wins was Cowles and Stothers. Faith Keller won a match and Madison Kennedy also saw action.
On Wednesday, W-P competed in its first North Star League match of the season in Mio. The Cards were able to narrowly beat the host Thunderbolts, 39-38.
“We had to do a lot of things to win that match,” Wilson said. “Our kids wrestled tough. It came down to the last couple of matches where we did our job.”
Winning their matches was Gabrielle Murphy, Balliet, Parent, Vyner, Morrison, Stotehrs and Keller.
W-P (10-3 overall, 1-0 NSL) hosts a league tri-meet tonight, hosts its own invite on Saturday and dips back into league action on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at Rogers City.