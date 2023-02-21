IN FOR TWO

IN FOR TWO – W-P’s Dylan Donaghy knocks down a lay-up.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott boys basketball team was looking for an upset on Thursday, hosting fourth ranked Mio. The Cardinals were unable to knockoff the North Star League Big Dipper champion Thunderbolts, however, falling 60-41.

“Was a very slow start and we couldn’t come back from it,” head coach Ryan Lomason said. “The boys played hard.”

