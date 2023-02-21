WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott boys basketball team was looking for an upset on Thursday, hosting fourth ranked Mio. The Cardinals were unable to knockoff the North Star League Big Dipper champion Thunderbolts, however, falling 60-41.
“Was a very slow start and we couldn’t come back from it,” head coach Ryan Lomason said. “The boys played hard.”
An early and-one play by Logan Aiello tied the game at 3-3, but W-P could only add a free throw by Xander Colvin the rest of the frame, as Mio led 16-4 after one.
In the second, Will LaFranca knocked down a three pointer, but that only cut Mio’s lead to 25-8. Logan Aiello split a pair of free throws a moment later to make it 25-9, but the Bolts closed out the half on a 6-0 run to lead 31-9 at the half.
In the third, Ashton Hunt had an early three and Brady Oliver scored on a second-chance basket. Colvin also scored off a nice inbounds play, but Mio still led 39-16. Hunt hit a three pointer late in the frame as well, as Mio led 45-23 entering the fourth. Hunt and Mark Howie had three pointers in the final minutes to highlight the fourth quarter.
Howie finished with 10 points, Hunt netted nine, Logan Aiello was able to score five, Dylan Cockrell put in four, LaFranca and Oliver each had three and with two apiece was Dylan Donaghy, Landon Aiello and Colvin.
On Tuesday, Feb. 14 W-P lost a non-conference home game against Midland Calvary Baptist, 68-36.
The Cards trailed this one 16-10 after the first quarter, 31-19 at the half and 54-28 entering the fourth.
Howie and Dylan Broughton had seven points each to lead the Cards, Cockrell put in five points, Hunt and Branson Bellville added four points apiece, Oliver put in three and with two apiece was LaFranca, Logan Aiello and Landon Aiello.
W-P (6-11 overall, 2-7 NSL Big Dipper) played at Roscommon on Monday, was at home against Hale on Tuesday, hosts Rogers City on Friday and heads to AuGres on Tuesday.