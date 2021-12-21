WHITTEMORE – Hale was able to put up the first five points of its home North Star League crossover game with visiting Whittemore-Prescott Friday night. The Lady Cardinals were able to claim a lead by the end of the first quarter though, and outlasted the Lady Eagles from there, as they finished off a 41-29 victory.
“We finally had some intensity,” W-P head coach Sarah Gibson said. “We typically have one or two players that are on the floor hustling, battling for the ball but this game we finally had all five wanting it.”
Hale opened things up with a 5-0 lead thanks to a five-point spurt by Chloe Coutts. The Cardinals swung back though, getting a long two pointer by Allie Schmidt and a pair of buckets in the paint from Brielle Wanks for a 6-5 lead.
Aurora Brito put Hale back ahead at 7-6, but Schmidt knocked a trey to give the Cards a 9-7 advantage after one.
The second opened with Hale getting a three pointer by Abby Parkinson, for a 10-9 advantage. W-P swung back with buckets by Wanks, Camryn Gibson and Anna Butler, with a Schmidt free throw mixed in for a 16-10 lead, though Parkinson was able to hit a trey and converted a nice feed to the lane by Dalaney Kimmerer to keep things close at the half, in what was an 18-15 W-P lead.
“It was kind of the tale of both games this week, we did the same thing against Rogers City,” Hale head coach Ryan Parkinson said. “We played well with them in the first quarter and made some shots but as we got tired we didn’t adjust real well. I think we have some potential, it is just going to take us a little deeper into the season than we had hoped.”
Gibson banked home a three for a 23-16 Cardinal lead in the third, and a late bucket in the paint by Wanks helped the Cards lead 29-22 entering the fourth.
“We finally got the balls moving, we look for our posts constantly,” Gibson said “We get a lot of passes into them, but we don’t always finish. We finally finished, we are working on that; Wanks is working hard and got a double-double. We are working on Allie and her seeing the court better, and she is. Everyone just had an unselfish game, all the way around. We just want to keep that intensity going.”
A three by Parkinson whittled the W-P lead to 29-25 early in the fourth, but the Cards finished the game on a 12-4 run; with eight points coming from Schmidt in that spurt, to finish off the road victory.
“We knew that they were probably going to be more physical than us, so we had to come out strong and play physical to start and I thought that was what we did,” Parkinson said. “I think we probably ran out of gas a little bit in the second half and couldn’t get a second person going offensively. When you get tired, the Schmidt girl just looks quicker than when you’re not and we had a terrible time with the Wanks girl in the post, she was tough.”
Schmidt led the Cards with 16 points, Wanks finished with 14 points, Gibson had seven and with two apiece was Butler and Kylie Billeter.
For Hale, Parkinson led all scorers with 17 points, Coutts finished with seven Brito and Bailey Hewitt netted two apiece and Kaitlyn Hollis netted one.
On Tuesday, Dec. 14, W-P played a NSL crossover game aet Hillman, coming up short in that one, 65-46.
“Hillman has always been a tough team, and it was a very physical game,” Gibson said. “We made it to the free throw line 37 times but only hit 14. We could have won from the line but couldn’t capitalize. Free-throws win games.”
Gibson had a big night with 18 points, hitting six three pointers. Schmidt added 15 points, Payge Zilinsky scored nine and Brianne Listeman tracked down eight rebounds.
W-P (2-2 overall) hosted Fairview on Tuesday and plays again on Jan. 7, at on the road against Alcona in its NSL Big Dipper opener.
Hale hosted Rogers City on Tuesday, Dec. 14 in another NSL crossover. The Eagles lost this one, 35-30.
“I thought we showed some improvement (from the previous game,” Parkinson said. “We started out strong and couldn’t keep the momentum going. Rogers City gave us some looks defensively that we did not adjust to very well. We didn’t move the ball real well in this one and it showed in our offensive output. I do think we saw our best quarter of basketball this season in the first quarter. It was good to see Chloe be aggressive offensively as well as Dalaney and Erica Bernard. Our goal is to just keep getting better every day.”
Coutts and Parkinson had eight points each to lead the offense, with Bernard and Kimmerer netting five points each. Felicity Hicks added three points and Kaitlyn Hollis chipped in with one point.
Hale (1-3 overall) hosted Alcona on Tuesday and is set to play Hillman on Jan. 7 to open up NSL Little Dipper play.