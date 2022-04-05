OSCODA — Familiar names filled the line-up in the return of the Klondike Challenge on Van Etten Creek on Saturday. The winners were no exception, as Wes Dean and Ryan Halstead, both of Grayling got off to a fast start and never looked back on their way to winning the C2 race with a time of 39:07. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this was the first time the race was held since 2019.
“Honestly, it just feels good to be racing again,” Dean, who won this event in 2019 as well said. “You can see it in everyone’s eyes that they are excited to be here and start a new season. It is a good start and hopefully it is a sign of good things to come for us.”
Halstead, who won the AuSable River Canoe Marathon in 2016 felt it was a good first step for the duo.
“It was good to get a win right off the bat at the start of the season,” he said. “The water conditions were way high, so it makes it a little slower because you are fighting the current all the way up. The weather was good, it wasn’t snowing so I was happy with that. Wes and I have been training hard in the off-season and to be able to come out and get a win right off the bat was good.”
If the duo has their way, this won’t be the only time their names are atop the leaderboard this season.
“We are teaming up for quite a few races so we are excited to see where we are going to end up,” Halstead said. “The Marathon is the big dance and to get Wes into the victory circle there would be great.”
Winning the C1 race was Austin Weiler of Roscommon in a time of 46:17.
“It was fun and it was just good to see everyone after the winter,” he said. “It was a good turnout, the weather was nicer than I expected. I thought it would have been colder but I would have still taken a little bit warmer, that’s for sure.”
Even though he won the race, Weiler admits he was mostly focused on just keeping himself out of trouble.
“It is different with the spring high water, you have to be a little more careful because the current is a lot stronger in a lot of places and I don’t have the advantage of having someone to help me out to keep the nose where it needs to be,” he said. “When you are by yourself you have to think a little bit more and take your time sometimes and with the temperature sometimes you just slow down and take it easy so you stay dry.”
Behind Dean and Halstead in the C1 race was Mike Davis of Homer and Zach Childs of Bay City at 40:21, Tad Hill of Livonia and Weston Willoughby of Traverse City finished third at 40:26, in fourth and the top mixed team was Rebecca Davis of Homer and Matt Meersman (2021 AuSable River Canoe Marathon winner) of South Bend, IN with a time of 40:37 and Kyle Myner, of Grayling and Kyle Stonehouse a former East Tawas resident and now of Grayling was fifth at 40:50.
Placing sixth was Dan Medina of Homer and Bruce Barton of Homer with a time of 43:47, Ryan Childs of Bay City and Carson Burmeister of Grayling had a time of 45:1 7 to come in seventh, in eighth with a time of 45:42 was Flash Marsh of Mio and Mike Hale of Grayling, placing ninth was LJ Bourgeois of Greenbush and Caleb Watson of Oscoda at 46:11 and in 10th was Ray Yehl of Oscoda and Dan Gary of Oscoda, with a time of 48:26.
Taking 11th was Alan Putnam of Linden and Joe Roman of Royal Oak at 48:30, Bryce Martin of Kawkawlin and Nickie Rice-Owens of Frederic was 12th at 50:51, in 13th was Bernie Tuszynski of Gaylord and Lynne Witte of Cheboygan was 13th at 51:08, in 14th was Keith Wojahn of East Tawas and Jerry Killingbeck of East Tawas at 52:14, in 15th was Rick Gillings of Prescott and Bob Bradford of Lapeer at 55:21 and in 16th was Al Walkowski of Oscoda and Tim Omell of Sterling Heights with a time of 1:26:06.
Following Weiler in the C1 race was Rod Matthews of Oscoda in a time of 49:23, Chris Ecker of Mio was third at 54:21, Joey Kimsel of Oscoda was fourth at 54:30 and in fifth was Kevin Ornatowski of Tawas city at 54:38.
Placing sixth was Diana Jurewicz of Omer at 54:53, Bruce Buchinger of Oscoda was seventh at 57:01, Mitchell Treadwell of Traverse City was eighth at 58:16 and Mark Gingerick of Grayling was ninth at 1:05:53.
Four kayak’s competed in their own division as well. Rick Ensley of Clinton Township was the top finisher at 1:07:21, Pete Simpson of Oscoda was second at 1:12:07, Melanie Bowie of Oscoda was third at 1:23:52 and Paul Westberg of Oscoda also competed.
“It was great to see some Klondike action after that two year hiatus and definitely great to see some great racing,” event organizer Ryan Matthews said. “Some of the top Michigan paddlers were here… It was really great to see paddlers come from all over for this season kickoff. Wes and Ryan were smoking fast, and not just fast they were smooth and you need both of those to compete at a high level. I think they will be one of the top teams come July. It will be a year of really good exciting racing.”