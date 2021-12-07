WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott girls basketball team was able to earn a win in their season debut last week. On Tuesday, Nov. 30 the Lady Cardinals won a road non-conference game at the Charlton Heston Academy, 38-15.
“Decent game for us to get more kinks out and find some chemistry with all player getting good court time,” head coach Sarah Gibson said.
In the opening quarter, Camryn Gibson and Allie Schmidt knocked down three pointers, and Brianna Listeman hit a two-pointer as W-P led 8-3 after one.
A contested bucket in the paint by Schmidt increased the Cardinal lead to 10-3, and thanks to some steady defense they held the Lady Patriots without a point in the frame.
W-P pushed its lead to 18-3 by the half and led 28-6 entering the fourth.
Schmidt finished with 16 points to lead all scorers, Gibson hit three treys and finished with 11 points, Listeman added eight points, Claire Blust had two and Kylie Billeter added one point. Listeman also had nine rebounds and Gibson swiped six steals.
On Friday, W-P lost a North Star League crossover game at Fairview, 33-30.
“We played decent and moved the ball better,” Gibson said. “Shot choices were good ones, but the shots just wouldn’t fall. Four of our five starters were in foul trouble early on, and the apprehensive play that followed allowed Jessie Ross to take it to the hole at will, and she can definitely finish.”
Fairview led 7-6 after the first and 18-15 at the half before pulling away to lead 27-19 entering the fourth.
Schmidt led the Cards with 10 points, Claire Blust put in six points, Payge Zilinsky had four points and Camryn Gibson had three. Brielle Wanks also had two points and 17 rebounds.
W-P (1-1 overall) hosts Midland Calvary Baptist on Thursday and heads to Hillman on Tuesday.