TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area varsity girls basketball team was recognized recently for their outstanding work in the classroom. The Lady Braves were named academic all-state, with a team GPA of 3.56.

“Our basketball season may not have been all we hoped for this year but these Lady Braves crushed it in the classroom,” head coach Amy Edwards said. “It just shows the determination and heart that these ladies have.

