HALE – There’s just always something special about a win on homecoming night. The Hale boys basketball team got to enjoy that very feeling on Friday, when they took down visiting Fairview, 49-32.
“It was a good win over Fairview, especially being homecoming,” head coach Andy Katterman said. “Our kids are really playing well together.”
A lay-in at the net by Jeff Guoan and a drive and score by Preston Bassi put the Eagles ahead 6-3 early on, and while they never quite completely pulled away from Fairview, they kept them at arms length seemingly all night, and were led by a career high 15 points by Bassi.
“Throughout the game we were able to get to the rim and we made layups,” Katterman said. “We were able to take advantage of those opportunities and get to the free throw line as well. I was very pleased with the way Preston played. He was very aggressive on offense and went after every rebound. He did a great job at both ends of the floor.”
Guoan also knocked down a first quarter three that pushed the Hale lead to 10-5 and Bassi followed that with back-to-back hoops to make it 14-5.
Eddie Lavere canned a three pointer late in the frame as well, as Hale took an 18-7 lead after the first quarter break.
Bassi scored Hale’s first five points of the second as that margin grew to 23-9, though Fairview did pull within 23-15 by the half. Hale led 39-28 entering the fourth and a Guoan lay-up started the final quarter off with a 41-28 lead as the teams played out the final frame from there.
To go along with Bassi’s 15 points, Guoan added nine, Lavere finished with eight, Brady McCadie netted seven, Sam Patten netted six and with one point apiece was Deon’tae Hence and Aidan Egresics.
On Tuesday, Jan. 31 the Eagles won a NSL Little Dipper game in Atlanta, 57-34.
Patten led the way with 19 points, Lavere netted 13, Bassi filled the nets with eight points, McCadie had six, Egresics had four, Hence added three and with two apiece was Reece Ready and Guoan.
“It was nice to get two Little Dipper wins this week,” Katterman said. “We still have a lot of work to do. We’re continuing to get better every day. We know that the rest of our schedule isn’t easy, but we’re looking forward to the challenges.”
Hale (9-5 overall, 5-2 NSL Little Dipper) played at AuGres on Monday, heads up to Posen on Friday and hosts the Charlton Heston Academy on Tuesday.