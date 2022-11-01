HALE — The Hale volleyball team hosted Wolverine for a late season-non-league match on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Lady Eagles sent the Lady Wildcats home with a straight-sets loss, thanks to set scores of 25-9, 25-19 and 25-15.

“Everyone got a lot of playing time and we were able to put different people in different positions a little bit, so we can figure out what our best game plan is for districts,” head coach Toni Nieman said.

