HALE — The Hale volleyball team hosted Wolverine for a late season-non-league match on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Lady Eagles sent the Lady Wildcats home with a straight-sets loss, thanks to set scores of 25-9, 25-19 and 25-15.
“Everyone got a lot of playing time and we were able to put different people in different positions a little bit, so we can figure out what our best game plan is for districts,” head coach Toni Nieman said.
After dominating the opening set, Hale did fall into a 10-3 deficit in the second. The Eagles rallied to knot things up at 16-all and a spurt of four aces by Dalaney Kimmerer put them ahead 22-17. Ali Beebe ended the set with a tip-kill at 25-19.
“We still have some work to do,” Nieman said. “They do get lazy and they know it, so we are going to work on moving our feet on defense, that is something we still need to work on and get mastered. They have little slips where they forget they are playing volleyball for a minute. Sometimes they try their hardest to be down in a hole and work their way back out of it. Hopefully that gets out of their system before we hit districts.”
Kimmerer finished with nine assists and six aces, Beebe had nine kills, Arianna Koepke and Erica Bernard had four kills apiece, Kaitlyn Hollis served up four aces and Chloe Bernard has 10 passes.
On Thursday, Hale hosted Ellsworth in another non-league game, and won this in straight sets as well, 25-17, 25-14 and 26-24.
Koepke had 13 points and served at 100-percent, Hollis had nine points, Beebe led the way in kills with six and E. Bernard had four kills. Kimmerer also had 21 assists and three kills.
On Saturday, Hale played in the North Star League Little Dipper tournament at AuGres. They topped Fairview, 25-7 and 25-10, split with Posen 14-25 and 25-23 and topped AuGres 25-15 and 25-19. They lost to Hillman 25-10 and 25-13 and lost to Atlanta 25-12 and 25-16.
Leading the team on the day was E. Bernard with 14 kills, 17 points and seven aces, C. Bernard had 19 digs, Hollis had 21 points and Koepke served up 20 points.
“This week was a good week with the two wins and working together during the tournament,” Nieman said. “The girls are more confident and trusting of each other after play this week.
Hale opens Division 4 district play today (Wednesday) at home against the winner of Monday’s game between Fairview and AuGres. Mio and Atlanta played in the other semi-final, with the championship game set for Thursday. The winner of this district moves on to regional action next week in Bellaire.
“I think if the team that I know they can be shows up they will have a good chance at winning districts,” Nieman said. “I have to figure out how to tap into that motivation so that we can play the best game that we can play.”