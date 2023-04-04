OSCODA – The Klondike Challenge wrapped up with 5K and 10K road races on Sunday.

A total of 33 runners took part in the 5K portion of the event while five ran in the 10K. Former Tawas City resident Emily Short, now of St. Johns, won the 5K race, crossing the line at 21:01. Eric Dorcey, an Oscoda resident, managed to claim victory the 10K race, clocking a time of 40:46.

