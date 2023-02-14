TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area girls basketball team traveled down to take on Midland Calvary Baptist Academy on Friday. The Lady Braves weren’t able to escape with a win though, as they dropped the contest 55-29.

“The score didn’t reflect how competitive the girls were,” head coach Amy Edwards said. “They played so much harder than the first time we played them and we handled their press way better and got some good looks at the basket on offense, they just didn’t fall. Calvary Baptist had 29 free throw attempts compared to our 11 so that was tough as they converted 19 of those to our seven. The girls persevered though and defended hard. Each girl came in and fought and I see growth each game. I was very proud of their effort.”

