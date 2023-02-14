TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area girls basketball team traveled down to take on Midland Calvary Baptist Academy on Friday. The Lady Braves weren’t able to escape with a win though, as they dropped the contest 55-29.
“The score didn’t reflect how competitive the girls were,” head coach Amy Edwards said. “They played so much harder than the first time we played them and we handled their press way better and got some good looks at the basket on offense, they just didn’t fall. Calvary Baptist had 29 free throw attempts compared to our 11 so that was tough as they converted 19 of those to our seven. The girls persevered though and defended hard. Each girl came in and fought and I see growth each game. I was very proud of their effort.”
The Braves fell behind 18-6 after the first quarter and faced deficits of 27-11 at the half and 41-17 entering the fourth.
Reese Cadorette led the way with 10 points, Brooke Binder was able to put in eight points, with seven was Catie Push and with two apiece was Autumn Edwards and Kori Schaaf.
On Tuesday, Feb. 7 the Braves played down at 18th ranked Saginaw Valley Lutheran, in what was a 55-11 setback.
Binder scored six points, Cadorette put in three and adding two was Schaaf.
On Monday, Feb. 6 the Braves were at home against Alpena. The visiting Lady Wildcats controlled the play, taking down Tawas 67-23.
“The score wasn’t pretty, but I feel the girls fought hard,” Edwards said.
Alpena led by scores of 19-3, 40-8 and 67-14 at the quarter breaks.
Binder was able to lead the team with six points, Push netted five, Kenna Seyfried and Cadorette had four apiece and adding three was Maddie Pearsall.
Tawas (3-12 overall) made the trip to Beaverton on Tuesday, hosts Hillman on Monday and plays up at Kalkaska on Tuesday.