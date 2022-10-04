HALE — The Hale cross country team hosted the second North Star League jamboree of the year on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The Lady Eagles were able to win the meet, as they did in the first jamboree, moving them one step closer to a conference championship.
“Our girls ran well, they won by six points, they are running strong and their times are coming down,” head coach Steve Bradley said. “We have our eyes set on a league championship and Kayla Wolanin and Elizabeth Wolanin are starting to look at state finals as a possibility. Their times are coming down and they are working hard in practice.”
They were led by Elizabeth Wolanin with a third place finish and time of 25:08. Kayla Wolanin was fifth at 25:55, Jesilynn Rosebrugh was eighth at 29:43, Emily Bain was 10th at 33:47 and Elizabeth Gibson had an 11th place finish on a run of 33:50.
Oscoda was also at the meet, with three runners competing.
Kaitlynne Stephan had a second place finishing with a time of 23:23, finishing just a step behind the race winner. Avery Lopez was seventh at 26:25 and Whitney Calderwood was ninth with a time of 31:10.
On the boys’ side, Fairview won with 41 points, Hale was second with 45, Alcona placed third with 52 and the Charlton Heston Academy was fourth with 85.
“We finished four points behind Fairview, we are getting closer and our times are getting closer,” Bradley said. “If we can win (the third jamboree) we still have a slim chance of winning the conference, but Fairview has been running very well this year.”
Alex Wanty won the race to move closer to the individual championship; he had a time of 17:40. Sean Bernard finished third at 18:58, Paxton Downing was 13th and Brady McCadie was 14th on runs of 21:52 and 21:58, Lawrence Mullins had a 17th place finish at 22:31, Kenny Matthews was 18th at 23:03, Reece Ready was 27th at 25:13 and Liem Schalk-Smith was 29th with a run of 30:17.
“Wanty’s times are right where they were last year, maybe even a little bit better,” Bradley said. “It is hard for him because he doesn’t have anyone to push him right now, so he has to work through that. Mullins had a very nice race, and ran a gutty race. I was proud of his performance.”
Oscoda had Andrew Moore compete as their lone runner in the boys’ race. He was 21st with a time of 23:32.
The third league jamboree was Tuesday at Alcona, with the NSL championship race slated for this coming Tuesday in Fairview.