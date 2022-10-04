HALE — The Hale cross country team hosted the second North Star League jamboree of the year on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The Lady Eagles were able to win the meet, as they did in the first jamboree, moving them one step closer to a conference championship.

“Our girls ran well, they won by six points, they are running strong and their times are coming down,” head coach Steve Bradley said. “We have our eyes set on a league championship and Kayla Wolanin and Elizabeth Wolanin are starting to look at state finals as a possibility. Their times are coming down and they are working hard in practice.”

