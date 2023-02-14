WHITTEMORE – Heading into the Division 4 team district at Whittemore-Prescott on Wednesday, there was really never any doubt who the winner would be. Despite that, after W-P topped the Charlton Heston Academy 72-12 in the semi-finals and Alcona 75-6 in the championship, that didn’t make things any less exciting.

“It never gets old,” senior wrestler Dillan Parent said. “Right when you have that trophy in your hand, you feel so much weight coming off your chest. I Just love this team, I love how we are doing it and we just want to keep it going.”

