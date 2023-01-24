HALE – Come the post-season, the match-up between the Hale and AuGres girls’ basketball teams just very well might settle a Division 4 district championship. There was no hardware on the line in the two’s North Star League Little Dipper meeting in Hale on Tuesday, Jan. 17, but nonetheless it was a memorable game, that the Lady Eagles hung on for an exciting 40-34 victory.

“It was a really good win,” Hale head coach Joe Kimmerer said. “AuGres plays hard and physical, so to compete and win is big.”

