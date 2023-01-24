HALE – Come the post-season, the match-up between the Hale and AuGres girls’ basketball teams just very well might settle a Division 4 district championship. There was no hardware on the line in the two’s North Star League Little Dipper meeting in Hale on Tuesday, Jan. 17, but nonetheless it was a memorable game, that the Lady Eagles hung on for an exciting 40-34 victory.
“It was a really good win,” Hale head coach Joe Kimmerer said. “AuGres plays hard and physical, so to compete and win is big.”
For the Lady Wolverines, it may have been a loss, but it was still proof to them that they were right in mix.
“I like how the girls fight every game, this one was no different,” AuGres head coach Tom Fox said. “Even when they are down, they continue to battle.”
The Eagles were able to put the Wolverines in a quick 7-0 hole, getting a Dalaney Kimmerer three pointer and two close-range field-goals by Ali Beebe.
Emily Freehling put AuGres on the board with a shot in the paint at 7-2, but Hale padded its lead to 16-6, before the Wolverines made it 16-8 after one with a late field goal by Analeis Ming.
A three by Shea Menard brought AuGres within 16-11, but hoops by Beebe and Erica Bernard put Hale’s lead back up to nine at 20-11.
Hale still led 21-16 at the half, but AuGres played some of its best ball in the third. A pair of field-goals by Ming brought the Wolverines within one at 26-25 and they took a 27-26 lead with a close-range bucket by Allyson Stange.
Beebe split a pair of free throws to make it 27-all entering the fourth, where Felicity Hicks sank a key three pointer to give Hale ae 30-27 lead.
A bucket by Ming gave the Wolverines a 33-32 lead with about three minutes to play, but two free throws each by Beebe and Kimmerer put Hale ahead for good at 36-33. The Eagles also made four free throws in the closing minute to ice the win.
Letting a team back into the game after leading by as much as 10 points in the first half wasn’t exactly Kimmerer’s idea of fun.
“Well, it seems like we just like the excitement because it’s not the first time (we gave up a lead), but to be serious I love the fight they show to get through the times we aren’t playing our best,” he said. “I really stressed how important it was to rebound and shutdown their post. They took it to heart and did a great job.”
For the Eagles, Beebe finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, Kimmerer had 10 points, six rebounds and five steals, Bailey Hewitt had six points and six rebounds, F. Hicks finished with four points, Callie Hicks had three points and five steals, Bernard added two points and five rebounds and Brito netted two points.
For the Wolverines, Menard finished with 10 points, Ming put in nine, Little Maser scored eight, Freehling put in four and Stange had three. Freehling also had seven rebounds, Maser had six boards and three steals, Menard had four rebounds, six steals and three assists and Ming added three rebounds and three steals.
“We did get out to a slow start but we showed some grit and were able to get ourselves back in the game,” Fox said. “We have to give Hale credit though, they made the plays down the stretch.
On Friday, Hale took its first loss in NSL Little Dipper play, 58-28 in Posen.
“We forgot to get off the bus,” Kimmerer said. “We hadn’t played like this since the first game of the season and I hope we don’t again. I will say though that we brought better effort and energy late in the third and most of the fourth quarter. But by then it was way too late and were still struggling to put the ball in the basket.”
The Lady Vikings held leads of 19-6, 31-12 and 44-17 after the quarter breaks.
Kimmerer led the Eagles with 11 points and four assists, Beebe had seven points, Hewitt had five points, Brito added two points, Bernard had one point and four rebounds with C. Hicks and F. Hicks getting one point apiece.
The Vikings had Ella Szatkowski score 21 points to put her at over 1000 for her career and Mia Newhouse netted 18 points.
Hale (6-4 overall, 3-1 NSL Little Dipper) is scheduled to host Hillman on Thursday and heads up to Atlanta on Tuesday.
AuGres won a home NSL Little Dipper game with Atlanta on Friday, 48-30.
The Wolverines led 17-11 after the first quarter and 23-15 at the half and 35-23 entering the fourth.
Freehling had a monster game with 18 points and 16 rebounds, Ming netted 12 points and had six rebounds, five steals and five assists, Menard added 10 points and eight boards, Maser had six points, five rebounds and three steals and Stange had two points, four rebounds and four assists.
AuGres (4-7 overall, 2-2 NSL Little Dipper) played at Whittemore-Prescott on Monday, heads to Owendale-Gagetown today (Wednesday) plays up in Posen on Friday and returns home to take on Fairview on Monday.