MIDLAND – Missed shots and turnovers plagued the Whittemore-Prescott girls basketball team in their road non-league game at the Midland Calvary Baptist Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The Lady Cardinals could never get their offense going as a result, and came up on the short end 39-19.
“We finally rebounded well, but the shots just wouldn’t fall in and we are plagued by turnovers,” head coach Sarah Gibson said. “We can’t win if we can’t score and we have to have the ball to
do that. The last couple of games we have handed the ball over freely and that can’t happen.”
W-P trailed 7-2 after the first quarter, and though Camryn Gibson hit a pair of threes in the second quarter for an offensive spark, the Cards still trailed at the half, 17-10.
W-P’s offensive woes returned in the third, as it netted just three points and fell further back, 25-13 entering the fourth.
Gibson finished with six points and 10 rebounds, Allie Schmidt and Payge Zilinsky had four points apiece, with Zilinsky also tracking down eight rebounds. Brianna Listeman had two points and seven rebounds, Brielle Wanks had two points and six rebounds and Claire Blust added one point. Kylie Billeter also had six rebounds.
W-P (3-6 overall) heads to Atlanta on Friday, plays in AuGres on Saturday and hosts Alcona on Feb. 3.