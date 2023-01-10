HALE – During Friday’s home North Star League Little Dipper game against Atlanta, Hale let a fairly comfortable lead slip away. Senior Dalaney Kimmerer made certain that the Lady Eagles would win their conference opener once it got to overtime though, converting an and-one play and she also had the game-winning free throws with seven seconds left, giving Hale the win 44-42. Kimmerer also had a big defensive stop in the extra session, and all this on a night when she wasn’t 100-percent.

“I felt she played well all the way through, all night,” head coach Joe Kimmerer said. “She was sick today, (feeling ill) all day long. That is what a senior is supposed to do for you though, when it came down to it at the end, she took over offensively and defensively.”

