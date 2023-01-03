SAGINAW — The Whittemore-Prescott boys basketball team played in their third straight close game on Tuesday, Dec. 20 down at the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy. The Cardinals were unfortunately unable to come out on top in this one however, as they lost to the non-league Dragons, 40-36.
“We played good and never gave up,” head coach Ryan Lomason said. “Just came up a little short.”
In the opening quarter, Ashton Hunt hit a three pointer and Logan Aiello hit a field-goal as well, but that was all the Cardinals could manage, as they were behind 13-5 after one.
Hunt was able to bury two more treys in the second, but W-P was unable to get any closer, falling 21-14.
The Cardinals had some offensive woes in the third quarter, as they could only manage a Hunt three pointer, resulting in them falling further behind entering the fourth, 28-17.
W-P had its best offensive frame in the final stanza, getting six points from Dylan Broughton and five more from Hunt, but they couldn’t quite finish off the comeback.
The Cards had Hunt hit five three pointers and had a game-high 17 points. Brady Oliver and Broughton were both able to score six points, Aiden Massicotte and Logan Aiello and Dylan Donaghy had one point.
W-P (2-3 overall) returns to action on Friday up at Alcona, for its first North Star League Big Dipper contest. The Cards also host Saginaw Arts and Science Academy on Tuesday in a non-league game.