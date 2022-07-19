Standings - as of July 13, 2022
Early Shift
1. Do-Overs 146
2. Sgt. Bilko 132
3. Git It Dun 129
4. Trouble Brewing 119
5. Shooters 116
6. Tres Golf Istas 110
7. CC&S 107
8. Them Guyz 101
9. Misfits 98
9. Don’t Know 98
11. Desparados 92
12. Three Stooges 86
13. Amigos 84
14. Awful Three 73
Late Shift
1. Smokem if U Got em 141
2. Budweisers 124
3. FUN 123
4. Bogeys 118
5. Bullets n Bush 116
6. Hack Attack 115
6. Slap Blanch 115
8. Doug’s Team 113
9. Good Bad Ugly 112
10. Joe & the Pour Boys 110
11. Putt Pirates 106
12. Total Overhaul 105
13. E.S.S. 104
14. Beer Run 102
15. Bottoms Up 83
16. Short Shots 98
16. Sub Par 98
18. Shanksalot 94
19. Pin High 73
20. Three Amigos 62