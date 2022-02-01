WHITTEMORE — With the MHSAA adding a separate post-season tournament for girls wrestling for the first time this winter, there has been significant growth in the sport throughout the state. Whittemore-Prescott is perhaps the best example of that; not just locally, but perhaps in the entire state.
“When we went to Boyne City for a tournament, we were the biggest girls team there,” senior Holli Haley said. “Other teams were like, ‘oh my god, there’s so many of you.’ This isn’t something you see anywhere else.”
The Lady Cardinals outnumber the boys on the team 10-to-eight. They have already won two girls’ tournaments this year and have been ranked first in the state according to the Michigan Wrestling Association (MWA) in recent weeks, and wrap up the regular season this weekend at an invitational in Midland.
On top of helping the boys team in the post-season, they’ll compete in their own sectional tournament on Feb. 20, where they’ll battle for a spot at the state finals next month.
“They’re pretty excited,” head coach Russ Wilson said. “The girls have been working hard because they know they have an ‘X’ on their back. We have come in front of Clinton at every tournament, we had some match-ups that went our way the last time, but they will probably be (their toughest opponent at states).”
Like the boys, the state finals for the girls tournament will be held March 4 and 5 at Ford Field. While Wilson believes there will be a day when the girls’ state champion will be crowned in a head-to-head format by the MHSAA, for now the MWA will crown the state champ to the team that accumulates the most points at the individual finals.
“I would hope we can be (state champs), they’ve been beating ranked girls all year,” Wilson said. “I think after this year, it is going to grow big time. The girls know that they don’t have to wrestle boys if they don’t want to. But all my girls are willing to do what it takes.”
Haley joined the team last year just to help the squad fill a weight class, but came back this year eager for a chance to compete in the girls’ tournament.
“This is a growing sport and I am so excited to be a part of this,” she said. “Having a girls’ team isn’t something everyone can say, it is definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
Her teammate, junior Carly Cowles is anxious to display what she can do in the state tournament as well.
“I’m really excited because this year we are showcased at Ford Field for the state championship right next to the boys, so that will be really cool,” she said. “A lot of college recruiters (may be there) because women’s wrestling in college is getting very popular.”
Wilson believes that with more and more colleges adding women’s wrestling, the opportunities will continue to grow for his athletes.
“There are a lot of Division 1 schools starting programs right now, so there will be a lot of scholarships they’ll be giving away,” he said. “There is so much money to give out right now, so these girls have a great opportunity to get a free education.”
The veteran wrestling coach is no stranger to seeing the program be successful. The Cardinals have won two straight North Star League titles, three straight district championships and won a regional title last year on the way to the state finals
With the addition of the girls’ tournament, Wilson thinks it could only lead to more trophies for the Cardinals to collect.
“It is awesome that they are going to showcase it,” he said. “We have a good mixture (of girls). I have a lot of tough freshmen, like the Murphy girls (Gracie and Gabby) and Serenity Hayes. Carly has come a long ways and is ranked third in the state. Faith Keller is number three in the state in heavy weight. Alyssa Burr is eighth in the state as a first year wrestler, but she beat a girl who placed at states. Holly can do some damage and Madison Kennedy is a first year wrestling and can upset some girls.”
The amount of success and the amount of girls in general shouldn’t come as much of a surprise with those close to the program.
“I think honestly, it is because we have had a lot of girls in our youth program,” Wilson said. “It is all word of mouth, the girls are getting each other out, which is huge.”