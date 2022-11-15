OSCODA — The bad news is that the Oscoda volleyball lost their Division 3 regional championship game to third ranked McBain on Thursday. The good news is that the Lady Owls reached that game thanks to a thrilling two-set hole comeback on Tuesday, Nov. 8, taking down Beaverton 23-25, 14-25, 25-15, 25-21 and 15-13, in a regional semi-final contest held at Lake City.
“Even just getting into regionals was awesome, it was a super big goal that we’ve had for the season,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “The determination and the drive that those girls had during this match it is still very exciting and emotional.”
After rallying to force a fifth set, Luella Whipkey spiked the ball for a 6-1 lead early on in that frame. Beaverton stormed back to take an 11-10 lead, though an ace by Grace Bergquist put Oscoda back ahead at 12-11.
The Lady Beavers held a 13-12 lead, and with the set tied 13-13, they had apparently taken a 14-13 lead with a spike. However, they were called for a rotation error, giving Oscoda the point and the 14-13 advantage.
Libby Mongeau placed a serve over the net, and after a long volley, Ashton Ehle was able to spike the ball down to finish off the dramatic come-from-behind victory.
“I have rewatched that last play on film probably 50 times, and it is still just a super exciting play,” Curley said. “Just seeing everyone’s determination to get the job done was really awesome. They showed that they have a lot of drive a lot of fight and that they are never going to go down easy.”
Of course, the opening two sets made it appear as if Beaverton would be moving on. In the opener, Beaverton led most of the way. The Beavers led 8-4 and 9-6, though Oscoda managed to tie the frame at 15-all after back-to-back spikes by Ashton Ehle.
Beaverton surged to a 20-16 lead though, and led 24-20. Bergquist had an ace and Elle Kellstrom added a block to pull Oscoda within 24-23, but Beaverton had a kill moments later to take the frame.
The Owls were unable to get much going in the second. Beaverton led 9-4 and 15-6, though a three-spike barrage by Luella Whipkey did get Oscoda within striking distance, down 18-12. The Beavers finished the frame off with a 7-2 run.
“I think we were just playing anxious,” Curley said. “We had a lot of hitting errors and some unforced errors that caught up to us really quick.”
Oscoda righted the ship in the third set, as three early spikes by L. Whipkey gave the owls a 6-3 lead, and a four spike run by A. Ehle, who also served up an ace in the mix, put the Owls ahead 14-6.
A spike by L. Whipkey kept Oscoda ahead at 15-10, and she was also key behind the service line during a long Owl run that gave them a 21-12 lead; capped by a Kellstrom spike. Kellstrom also served out the set with an ace.
The Owls trailed for much of the fourth set. They faced deficits of 9-2, 13-7, and 14-10, but finally drew even at 16-all on an ace by L. Whipkey. The Beavers went on a 5-0 run to lead 21-16, but the Owls, behind nine straight perfect serves by L. Whipkey stormed back to win the frame, 25-21. A. Ehle wrapped up the set with a block for the final point to send things to the decisive frame.
In the fifth set, Oscoda had an early kill by A. Ehle and two quick strikes by L. Whipkey for a 6-1 advantage.
A tip by Kyden Ehle kept Oscoda ahead 7-4, with an L. Whipkey spike making it 9-4. Beaverton tied things up at 9-9, and the set went back-and-forth from there until A. Ehle’s game winning spike.
“It was really exciting to see them settle in and they just built more confidence every play,” Curley said.
Leading the way in the win was L. Whipkey with 22 kills, two blocks, 18 digs and four aces, A. Ehle had 21 kills, one block, 15 digs and four aces, Kellstrom finished with five kills, two blocks, five digs and two aces, Bergquist had 32 digs, four assists and three aces and K. Ehle added 45 assists and 13 digs.
Oscoda’s season ended on Thursday against McBain though, 25-17, 25-14 and 25-13.
“McBain was really tough, we knew they were going to be tough after we watched them play on Tuesday and watched some film on them,” Curley said. “We knew it was going to be a really high paced game, and even going back through and watching the game again I was impressed with how the girls stepped up and their play against that level of competition.”
Despite the loss, Curley felt that her team took great experience from playing a team that made the final four last year, and could be in the mix for a state championship this year.
“I think they know it is possible to get there and seeing a little more of what it is going to take to get past that level in the future,” she said.
The Owls had L. Whipkey finish with 11 kills, eight digs and one ace, A. Ehle had six kills, nine digs and one ace, Bergquist added 15 digs and one ace, K. Ehle had 20 assists, 11 digs and two aces, Kellstrom chipped in with two kills, one block and three digs and Mia Whipkey, Liz Fulco and Kingsley Backstrom had one kill apiece.
The Owls graduate seniors Bergquist, Kellstrom, M. Whipkey, Mongeau and Jessica Montgomery from team that went 34-9-4 overall and won their fourth straight North Star League Big Dipper championship and snapped a long district title drought.
“They put a lot of time in and all had great years,” Curley said of her seniors.
They’ll return many key players though, and should be in very good shape for another banner season.
“I’m very excited for next year,” Curley said. “Really, I think we have a shot at being right back in that regional final next year. We are still going to have a very determined team that is willing to fight.”