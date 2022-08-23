HOUGHTON LAKE — The Whittemore-Prescott volleyball team played five games to open the season on Friday, as they took part in an invitational at Houghton Lake.
The Lady Cardinals opened with a 25-10 and 25-4 loss to Frankenmuth, then split with Harrison 23-25 and 25-19. They wrapped up pool play with a 25-10 and 25-10 loss to Tecumseh.
In the consolation bracket, W-P picked up a win over the Charlton Heston Academy, 25-19 and 25-11. The Cards’ day ended in the consolation finals against Farwell, 25-14 and 25-16.
“It was a learning day,” head coach Cathy Blust said. “Our serve received wasn’t where it needs to be. We know what we need to focus on and will start preparing for our next match and tournament next week.”
Leading the way for the team was Belle Steinley with 11 kills, six aces and nine digs, Madison Kennedy had eight kills, seven aces and three digs, Breanne Wanks had three kills, two aces, two blocks and three digs, Claire Blust had 23 assists, two kills, one block, nine digs and seven aces, Morgan Hawks added four digs, Taylor Lomason had one kill, one block and one ace and Addison Ludwig had one ace and three digs.
W-P (1-3-1 overall) is at AuGres today (Wednesday), heads to Standish-Sterling for a tournament on Saturday and hosts the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy on Monday.