WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott softball team played at home with Mio on Thursday, in a pair of North Star League Big Dipper games. The Lady Cardinals lost game one 16-6 but bounced back with a 15-3 victory in game two.
Addison Ludwig struck out 10 batters, though she took the loss pitching.
On offense, Serenity Hayes had a triple, Ludwig had a two-run double and also getting hits were Brianne Wanks, Gracie Murphy and Riley Stephens.
In game two, Claire Blust got the win, going five innings and giving up three runs on two hits and striking out nine.
On offense, Gabby Clark hit a home run and a single and finished with four RBI. Gabby Murphy had a triple and two RBI, Ludwig had a double and two RBI and Wanks also doubled.
On Monday, May 15, W-P played at the Charlton Heston Academy, on the Field of Dreams in West Branch. The Lady Cardinals won both games of the NSL Big Dipper twin bill convincingly, 17-3 and 19-8.
Ludwig got the win in game one, giving up five hits. Ludwig also had a double on offense and Gracie Murphy had two RBI.
Game two saw Blust get the win, striking out 10 batters. Blust and Gracie Murphy also had four RBI apiece.
W-P hosted AuGres on Monday and plays AuGres again, this time in AuGres, on Tuesday, May 30 in their opening round Division 4 district contest.