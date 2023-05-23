RECORDS OUT

RECORDS OUT – W-P’s Gabby Murphy flips the ball to first base to record an out during Thursday’s home doubleheader with Mio.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott softball team played at home with Mio on Thursday, in a pair of North Star League Big Dipper games. The Lady Cardinals lost game one 16-6 but bounced back with a 15-3 victory in game two.

Addison Ludwig struck out 10 batters, though she took the loss pitching.

