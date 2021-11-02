TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area cross country teams made the trip to East Jordan on Saturday, to compete in a Division 3 regional race. The Braves were met with favorable weather, and a state qualifying performance by one of their athletes; junior Aaliyah Cota.
Out of 11 squads with enough runners to compile team scores, the Lady Braves came in sixth, while the boys were 11th. Traverse City St. Francis swept first place honors in both the girls; and boys’ races.
Aaliyah Cota finished 12th to lead the way for the Tawas girls, timing out at 20:34, Addison Cota was 28th at 22:10, Alyssas Runyan was 29th at 22:11, in 40th was Emma Hemker on a run of 23:10, Essi Jumisko was 51st at 24:06, Madalynn Pearsall was 58th at 25:21 and Mckenzie Nunn was 74th on a time of 30:36.
For the boys, Xander Whitford led the way with a 59th place finish and time of 20:06, Daniel Stone was 61st at 20:36, Jesse Hartman was 65th on a run of 21:08, Josh Bruno placed 66th on a run of 21:17, Austin Billinghurst was 67th by timing out at 21:24, with a 21:29 and in 69th place was Matthew Tiffany and Ben Bruno ran a 23:28 to come in 73rd.
“The day was perfect for running,” head coach Brianna Griffiths said. “Every single gentleman ran a personal record which is awesome. Xander Whitford went out fast with a 5:40 mile and the rest of the team followed suit. Daniel Stone tried to track Xander down throughout the race. Jesse Hartman, Matthew Tiffany, Austin Billinghurst and Josh Bruno stayed together and pushed each other for much of the race. Ben Bruno also finished the season on a high note with a personal record.
“On the ladies front we had Aaliyah Cota fighting hard to secure her top 15 finish to move on to state. Addison Cota (senior) and Alyssa Runyan (freshman) also ran hard and also having personal records. Emma Hemker and Essi Jumisko worked hard throughout the race and kept pushing the pace for their personal records. Maddalynn Pearsall and Mckenzie Nunn gave best effort performances baring injuries that they have been dealing with.”
The cross country state championship races are Saturday at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.
“I am extremely proud of Aaliyah Cota for making it to her second state final with only competing for the last two years,” Griffiths said. “This week we focus on a healthy mindset and focusing on pacing. She is strong and ready to contend again at a state level.”