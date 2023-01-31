WINS TOURNEY

WINS TOURNEY – The Whittemore-Prescott girls’ wrestling team won another tournament on Friday, down at Ovid-Elsie. At the tournament was (left to right) Serenity Hayes, Gracie Murphy, London Crossley, Shaelyn Vyner, Cicilia Goodman, Carly Cowles and Gabby Murphy.

 Courtesy photo

WHITTEMORE – The highly touted Whittemore-Prescott girls’ wrestling team continued to show their dominance on Friday. The Lady Cardinals were at a tournament in Ovid Elsie, and won the 34-team event with 147 points. Second place DeWitt had 108 points.

“The tournament was loaded with great wrestlers,” head coach Russ Wilson said. “We wrestled tough all night and the highlight of the night was Serenity Hayes beating the defending state champion, Danni Swihart from Hanover-Horton 6-3 in the finals.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos