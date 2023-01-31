WHITTEMORE – The highly touted Whittemore-Prescott girls’ wrestling team continued to show their dominance on Friday. The Lady Cardinals were at a tournament in Ovid Elsie, and won the 34-team event with 147 points. Second place DeWitt had 108 points.
“The tournament was loaded with great wrestlers,” head coach Russ Wilson said. “We wrestled tough all night and the highlight of the night was Serenity Hayes beating the defending state champion, Danni Swihart from Hanover-Horton 6-3 in the finals.”
Hayes went 4-0 to win her weight class and Gracie Murphy also took first place honors, going 3-0 in the tournament. London Crossley had a second place finish by going 3-1, Carly Cowles, Shaelyn Vyner and Cicilia Goodman all had third place finishes and Gabby Murphy added a fourth place finish.
On Saturday, W-P sent its boys team to Gaylord for the Northern Michigan Championships.
Sam Vyner had an impressive second place finish, going 3-1 with three pins. Dillan Parent was 2-2 and took fourth and Thomas Saunders was seventh.
“I always like going to that tournament, it is loaded with Division two and three teams,” Wilson said. “There was a lot of great wrestlers there.”
W-P heads to Alcona to take part in the North Star League individual tournament on Friday and the girls compete in a tournament in Midland on Saturday. The Cardinals also take part in district action next week, with W-P hosting a division 4 team tournament on Wednesday.