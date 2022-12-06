WHITTEMORE — Tawas Area led by just one point in its season opening girls basketball game at Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Lady Braves kicked things into another gear in the final two quarters though, picking up a 53-31 victory.

“It is a really good start, starting off with a win is always great,” Tawas head coach Amy Edwards said. “It was just good for the girls to see that the things we have been working on can work, even though we weren’t perfect. We started off a little slow in the first half, but they really came out in the second half and I think our press caused a lot of chaos, which I think helped us in transition, get some steals and extra buckets.”

