TAWAS CITY — Winning on a close play at the plate after a base runner got herself into a pickle isn’t exactly the way the Tawas Area softball team drew things up in their scheduled home doubleheader against Hillman on Wednesday.
That is exactly what happened though, as Lindsay Chatt found herself in limbo between third base and home, but she managed to get out of it and find her way to the plate for a thrilling game-winning run.
“There was a bang-bang play at the plate that would have been a coin flip call had the ball not popped out of the catchers’ glove,” head coach Marcus Doan said of the wild, rain-filled 10-9 victory. “Lucky for Chatt, she was safe.”
In the top of the first inning, Autumn Kimsel retired the Lady Tigers in order, thanks in part to a pair of nice plays by shortstop Kori Schaaf.
Grace Look led off the bottom of the first with a single to right field, and she eventually came in to score the first of two runs in the frame as Tawas led 2-0 after one.
Hillman scored three runs in the top of the second, three in the third and two in the fourth to lead 8-2, but Tawas found life in the bottom of the fifth to pull within 8-7.
Trailing 9-7 in the bottom of the sixth, the Braves pulled off one more rally, capped by Chatt’s game-winning run.
“It was a sloppy game all the way around,” Doan said. “There was a steady drizzle and plenty of errors from both teams. We found a way to focus and make the plays when we needed it most. The girls seemed to lose their intensity when trailing 8-2 but a big fifth inning rally got them all back in the game. It was a true test of the grit this team has. We have battled some real good competition this year and it is beginning to pay off for these girls.”
Kimsel got the win, as she pitched all six innings and gave up nine runs, though only two were earned. She gave up nine hits, struck out three and walked one.
Look finished with two hits and scored three runs, Chatt and Addysen Otremba each had a double and scored two runs and Marisol Klinger had one hit and one RBI. Schaaf also had an RBI and Ellary Warner walked and scored a run. Chatt and Klinger also had two stolen bases each.
Game two was cancelled due to worsening field conditions as rainfall accumulated.
Tawas (9-20 overall), was at Ogemaw Heights on Friday, played Oscoda in Grayling in a Division 3 district contest on Tuesday, plays at Hillman on Thursday and pending a win over Oscoda, returns to Grayling on Saturday for the rest of the district tournament on Saturday. Grayling, Kalkaska, Roscommon and Houghton Lake are also in the district with the winner moving on to regionals in Gladstone on June 11.
“Our focus is shifting into post-season mode, where our first target is Oscoda,” Doan said. “We have had this date circled since the district drawings were announced. Oscoda is the first team in our way of achieving our goal that was set by the team this spring. This is the best time of year, post season softball, where we leave it all on the field.”