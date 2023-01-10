TAWAS CITY – Two days after a road loss to Standish-Sterling, the Tawas Area boys basketball team bounced back with a road win at Ogemaw Heights on Friday, 46-32.

“Another slow start with being down 10-2, but our guys never showed any signs of lack of composure which was great,” head coach Todd Kaems, who notched his 100th career win as the boys’ coach said. “Jake Look got hot for about a six-minute span, and hit four triples that really separated us from them in the second quarter. He scored all 16 of his points in the first half.”

