TAWAS CITY — The start of the spring sports season also signaled the start of something new for Tawas Area senior Colleen Kubisiak. The standout soccer player for the Lady Braves, will continue her career next year, when on Monday, March 14 she signed to play for St. Clair Community College.
“Today is our first day of soccer practice for our high school team, so think it was a great way to kick off the season, with my family, friends and coaches here,” she said.
Kubisiak plans to study pre physical therapy at the school, where she’ll also play midfield and forward on the soccer field.
“I’ve played soccer all my life, so getting to further my career after high school is really exciting,” Kubisiak said. “I am looking forward to my next steps after high school.”
It was a pretty quick decision for her as well.
“He reached out to me through an app on my phone where you can set all your info,” Kubisiak said. “We went down for a campus tour and I had a meeting with the coach and he made me an offer then and he gave me one month to think about it, and on Dec. 13 I gave a verbal commit to go there.”
Until that time Kubisiak hopes to have one final good run with the Braves. After all, they won a district championship last spring, and they’ll return plenty of faces from last year’s team.
“I think we will be able to do well,” she said. “Our goal is just to give it our best and (we’ve talked about) defending the title that we won last year. That’s our hope.”