WHITTEMORE – Atlanta had no answers for Whittemore-Prescott’s ground game in the two teams’ 8-man football season finale Thursday. The Huskies certainly had no answer for Cardinal senior Nick Smith, as he ran for an 8-man football record 490 yards, and had a near record seven touchdowns and 48 rushing attempts, all to help them win the North Star League battle, 68-52.
“It was pretty fun, I honestly didn’t think I had that many yards,” Smith said of the feat. “If it wasn’t for my offensive line, I wouldn’t have had as many yards as I did, they were a huge help. My head coach Joe Murphy, always says to keep pushing and never give up. It was a pretty amazing way to go out.”
For W-P, who finishes the season 3-6, it was a nice way to cap off the year.
“For the position we were in, we knew we weren’t going to make the playoffs so I told the kids that this was our championship game and to put everything on the line and not leave there empty,” head coach Joe Murphy said. “Smith told me to just feed him the ball and he was tired, but he kept pushing and I am so proud of him and the offensive line. They were moving bodies back there off the ball.”
Of course Atlanta, led by senior Trace Juergens, an all-state honoree last season, wasn’t about to just hand over the win to the Cardinals.
The Huskies scored the games’ first points to lead 8-0, and also led 12-8 before W-P got back-to-back touchdowns to lead 24-12.
W-P led just 30-26 late in the half, but a four-yard touchdown run by Smith made it 38-26 at the half.
The Cards led 54-26 thanks to scoring runs by Dillan Parent, but Atlanta hung around, down 54-38 entering the fourth.
Smith had a one-yard plunge and a scoring run of 32-yards to help W-P bring home the victory.
“It was just a gritty game, both teams wanted it,” Murphy said. “I thought it was going to come down to who had the ball last but we were able to get a couple more turnovers than they did and that was the big difference in the game I think.”
To go along with Smith, Parent finished with 110 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Parent also had nine tackles on defense, Dylan Broughton had eight tackles and Smith had three tackles and one interception.
“Not that we were going for (the record), when I saw the stat sheet, I couldn’t even believe it,” Murphy said. “I knew he was running the ball a lot, but I didn’t realize that he ran it that many times. He was cramping up at times but he gave everything he had. There were a lot of lineman out there, like Luke Mervyn, Shawn Lauria and Will Stothers that never came off the field for even one play. I was just happy we could send out the seniors that way.”
W-P finishes the season 3-6 overall, with their other wins being over Posen and the Charlton Heston Academy.
“I’m just super proud of all the kids,” Murphy said. “It was an up and down year, but we learned a lot. We are disappointed we didn’t make the playoffs, but going out with a win is huge and it gives you a little momentum going into the off-season. I think it shows the kids that if we keep working hard, we can do some good things.”