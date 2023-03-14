DISTRICT ACTION

DISTRICT ACTION – Hale’s Eddie Lavere dribbles into the offensive end during the team’s district loss to Hillman on Wednesday.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

MIO – The Hale boys basketball team took on Hillman in a Division 4 district semifinal game at Mio on Wednesday. The Eagles unfortunately saw their season come to an end, as the 13th-ranked Tigers handed them a 56-38 loss.

“I thought we played well,” head coach Andy Katterman said. “Hillman is a very good basketball team. They defend the entire floor and they can score in multiple ways. They just wear you down. Our guards did their best but we still committed too many turnovers. I was very proud of our two seniors. Jeff Guoan and Preston Bassi led by example and played great games.

