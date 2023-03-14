MIO – The Hale boys basketball team took on Hillman in a Division 4 district semifinal game at Mio on Wednesday. The Eagles unfortunately saw their season come to an end, as the 13th-ranked Tigers handed them a 56-38 loss.
“I thought we played well,” head coach Andy Katterman said. “Hillman is a very good basketball team. They defend the entire floor and they can score in multiple ways. They just wear you down. Our guards did their best but we still committed too many turnovers. I was very proud of our two seniors. Jeff Guoan and Preston Bassi led by example and played great games.
Guoan was able to hit for six first quarter points and Eddie Lavere hit a three pointer in the opening frame as well, but the Eagles trailed 21-11 after one.
In the second, Bassi connected on six points and Sam Patten drilled home a three pointer, but Hillman retained a 32-20 lead at the break.
Hale struggled in the third quarter, netting just five points, allowing the Tigers to pull away to a 46-25 lead entering the fourth.
The Eagles saw Guoan net seven more points in the fourth to help him finish with 14, Bassi ended the game with 12 points, Patten had seven, Lavere scored three and Deon’tae Hence added two.
On Monday, March 6 Hale opened up the post-season with a district victory over Fairview, 49-32.
“We had a pretty slow start (but) we found our groove in the second quarter and we kept that going through the second half,” Katterman said. “We had a well balanced attack on offense and our defense was really good in the second and third quarters.”
The highlight of the first quarter for the Eagles was an and-one play by Bassi, as they led just 10-9 after one.
Lavere was able to get six points in the second and Brady McCadie sank a three, which helped spark Hale to a 25-12 lead at the half.
The third quarter had Guoan pour in nine points, and Patten and Zander Johnson each scored five points as Hale’s lead grew to 47-18 entering the fourth.
The Eagles had Guoan lead the way with 14 points, Patten put in nine, Lavere scored eight, adding five points each was Johnson, McCadie and Bassi. Reece Ready chipped in with two points and scoring one was Hence.
Hale finishes the year with a record of 11-12.
“Overall, I believe this season was a success,” Katterman said. “Our players improved throughout the season and competed. Our seniors did a great job of leading our team and I’m excited for our returning players next year. We will be losing our two main post players that contributed a lot to both ends of the floor. However, we should be returning eight players with numerous skills. This was a great group of kids to be around and have the privilege to coach.”