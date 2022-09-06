TAWAS CITY — The Tawas Area football team played its first home game of the season on Thursday. The Braves hosted third ranked Millington, a squad that annually makes deep playoff runs and is expected to do so again this fall. Tawas put up a good fight early on, but ultimately fell 58-6.
“Our kids didn’t stop fighting,” head coach Zack Blanchard said. “We had an opportunity to take the lead (early) and then the fumble bug hit us. We are worried about us getting better and really that is all we can focus on. Playing the number three team in the state, what else can you do? We left without a single injury and only had one person cramp up.”
The Braves trailed just 6-0 after the first quarter, but the Cardinals got things going in the second to take a 33-0 lead at the half.
Tawas got on the board in the third quarter on a three yard Max Herrick touchdown run, making it 33-6. The touchdown was set up on a 40-yard run by Evan Mochty.
Millington controlled the scoreboard from there though.
“We asked some of the younger kids to step up and play special teams and they did that,” Blanchard said. “We tackled a lot better defensively. We tried some different things defensively and we had some success until they adjusted. I was proud of our kids, they played their hearts out. In a few years I would love to be able to build the program up and play a team like Millington. I’m not happy with the loss, but we are going to get there.”
Tawas (0-2 overall) hosts Elk Rapids (2-0) on Friday. The Elks are coming off a 20-13 victory over East Jordan last week.