TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area hockey team continued its winning ways over the weekend, easily picking up road victories at Manistee on Friday and Saturday. The Braves topped the squad, dubbed the Lakeshore Badgers 8-0 on Saturday and took care of them 7-1 on Friday.
“It is always big when you win and when you can win back-to-back, that second game is usually harder,” head coach Mel Rettell said of what were their fifth and sixth straight wins. “I think we mentally destroyed them on Friday night though, so there wasn’t much fight to them on Saturday, but we took care of business.”
On Saturday, the Braves netted four goals in the first period and three more in the second to lead 7-0. In the third, Gage Maxfield scored a goal on assists by Sawyer Ulman and Joel Ulman, ending the contest via mercy with 9:11 to play.
Maxfield finished with two goals and three assists to lead the way, with Walker Hazen, Jacob Hazen, Ben Bolen, Kyle Indreica, Cody Primm and Kegan Bender getting one goal each. S. Ulman, Bolen and J. Hazen had two assists each and with one assist apiece was W. Hazen and J. Ulman.
Ethan Wood made 11 saves in goal to pick up Tawas’ first shutout of the season.
On Friday, Tawas led just 1-0 after the first period, but it picked up the pace from there, leading 5-0 entering the third.
Trevor Balagna had two goals and with one goal apiece was Cooper Gorman, Ben Bolen, Indreica, Primm and S. Ulman. Indreica also had two assists and Braden Bolen, Maxfield, Ben Bolen and J. Ulman each had one assist.
Wood was in net and made 22 saves.
“We scored 15 goals in two games and had 10 different goal scorers,” Rettell said. “That is what a coach loves, that guys are spreading it around and in the right spots and making good things happen.”
Tawas (6-2 overall) was at Cheboygan on Tuesday, heads to the Bay Area Thunder tonight (Wednesday) and returns to the ice on Jan. 4 at Adrian Lenawee.
“(The winning streak) shows that we are going in the right direction,” Rettell said.” They are trying things on the ice that they weren’t able to try at the beginning of the season and they were able to make those plays and that just adds to the success that we are having. Obviously, we are going in the right direction but the games coming up are against some tougher competition, so we will see if that carries over.”