TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area track and field team took part in the Northland Invitational on Wednesday in Alpena. In the five team meet, the Braves had both their boys’ and their girls’ teams come in third place.
Top finishers on the boys’ side included Luke Martin winning the 100 meter dash in a time of 12.04. Martin was also second in the 200, and won the 400 in a time of 52.00. Vinnie Frank was fourth in both the 200 and 400. Tobias Kjoelby was ninth in the 800 and the 1,600 and Austin Billinghurst was seventh in the 3,200. Vincent Lin was also sixth in the 300.
They also had a winning 4x400 relay team, on a time of 3:39 thanks to Max Buyssens, Frank, Martin and Xander Whitford.
Malcom Davis was 11th in the shot put, Dylan Edmonds was ninth in the discus, Frank won the high jump at 5’4” and Michael Marzec was seventh in the long jump.
For the Lady Braves, Katelyn Papenfus was seventh in the 100, Taylor Thompson was fourth in the 200, Autumn Edwards was third in the 400 and Sophia Morand was second in the 800.
Ashley Nguyen was seventh in the 1,600, Alyssa Runyan placed third in the 3,200, Kailey Rupp was fourth in both hurdle events and Aubrey Rupp was fifth in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles. Megan Wood was also fifth in the 300 hurdles.
The girls’ winning relay came in the 4x200, as the runners of Ava Busch, Edwards, Papenfus and Grace Martin won with a 2:02.
Izzy Urban was eighth in the shot put and she won the discus with a throw of 108’6.5”. Makaylia King was also seventh in the long jump.