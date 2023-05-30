TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area track and field team took part in the Northland Invitational on Wednesday in Alpena. In the five team meet, the Braves had both their boys’ and their girls’ teams come in third place.

Top finishers on the boys’ side included Luke Martin winning the 100 meter dash in a time of 12.04. Martin was also second in the 200, and won the 400 in a time of 52.00. Vinnie Frank was fourth in both the 200 and 400. Tobias Kjoelby was ninth in the 800 and the 1,600 and Austin Billinghurst was seventh in the 3,200. Vincent Lin was also sixth in the 300.

Tags