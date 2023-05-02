HALE – The Hale baseball team hosted Charlton Heston on Thursday for a scheduled North Star League crossover doubleheader. A high-scoring first game that the Eagles lost 24-14, took up most of the evening, however, resulting in game two being called off due to darkness before it become an official contest.
“We had a good start with game one, Wyatt Irwin started out pitching but once we got to the third inning they started getting a bunch of walks and they were able to put the bat on the ball and they got a good lead on us,” head coach Jerud Kimmerer said. “There wasn’t a lot of fielding, just a lot of walks.”