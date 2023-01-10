WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott wrestling team began the defense of their North Star League championship on Wednesday. They traveled to Mio, where they took care of the host Thunderbolts 51-27 and took down Atlanta, 54-27.
“I thought the kids wrestled tough on the night, it is great to get our conference started,” head coach Russ Wilson said.
Picking up two wins each were Gracie Murphy, Gabby Murphy, Thomas Saunders, Dillan Parent, Sam Vyner, Adrian McDonald and Thomas Cronin. London Crossley went 1-0 and going 1-1 were Kameron Johnson, Eli Murphy and Alex Morgan.
On Saturday boys on the team went to Gladwin for an individual invitational. Sam Vyner went a perfect 5-0 on the day with five pins. Saunders went 2-1 and Parent and Morgan both went 3-2 overall.
“We had matches against tough competition,” Wilson said.
On Sunday, the girls went to Gladwin for an individual tournament. Serenity Hayes went 3-0 with three pins to win her weight class and Carly Cowles also took place first place honors, going 4-0.
Shaelyn Vyner took second place with a 4-1 record and four pins, Crossley was second with a 4-1 mark, getting three pins. Gracie Murphy and Gabby Murphy both went 3-2, giving them third place.
“I thought my girls wrestled tough on the day, against great competition,” Wilson said. “It’s really showing the hard work that the girls have been putting in.”
W-P hosts a North Star League meet today (Wednesday) and heads to Alcona for another league meet next Wednesday.