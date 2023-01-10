MEDAL WINNERS

MEDAL WINNERS – Whittemore-Prescott had six members medal at a girls’ invitational at Gladwin on Sunday. They are, from left, Carly Cowles, Serenity Hayes, London Crossley, Shaelyn Vyner, Gabby Murphy, and Gracie Murphy.

 Courtesy photo

WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott wrestling team began the defense of their North Star League championship on Wednesday. They traveled to Mio, where they took care of the host Thunderbolts 51-27 and took down Atlanta, 54-27.

“I thought the kids wrestled tough on the night, it is great to get our conference started,” head coach Russ Wilson said.

Tags

Trending Food Videos