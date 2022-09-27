OSCODA — The Oscoda volleyball team hosted its annual home tournament on Saturday, dubbed the Linda Hennigar Invitational. The Lady Owls played well throughout most of the day, and peaked in bracket play to win the championship match over Atlanta in two sets.

“We were really hoping we could step up our passing compared to (earlier in the week) and overall on the day I think we did well doing that,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “I think it just really helped build back up some confidence in us, even though we knew we still have a lot of work to do. Those other teams were playing some tough defense so we had to stay extra aggressive and stay focused on our own passing.”

