HALE – The Hale boys basketball team was hosting the Charlton Heston Academy in a home North Star League crossover game on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Eagles had hoped to avenge a loss from earlier in the season, but they were unable to do so, falling 45-31.
The Patriots held a 9-4 lead after the first quarter and led 18-8 early in the second.
The Eagles got a three pointer from Preston Bassi to pull them within 18-11, and Bassi also hit two free throws at 20-13 and 22-15.
Hale closed out the half with a bucket in the paint from Aidan Egresics, bringing them within 22-17.
Hale could only score one point in the third quarter though, which allowed Charlton Heston to pull away to a 35-18 lead entering the fourth and the Eagles couldn’t get back into things in the final minutes.
Bassi finished with 15 points to lead the Eagles, Sam Patten had five points, Eddie Lavere put in four points and netting two points each was Egresics, Jeff Guoan and Deon’tae Hence.
On Friday, Hale lost a home NSL Little Dipper game against fourth ranked Hillman, 70-27.
In the first quarter, Bassi broke free for eight points as the Tigers led just 13-10 after one. From there it was all Hillman though, as it led 38-16 at the half and 61-21 entering the fourth.
Bassi led the Eagles with 16 points, Aidan Egresics added six points, Zander Johnson and Guoan netted two points each and Patten added one.
Hale (10-8 overall, 6-4 NSL Little Dipper) was at Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday, heads to Mio on Friday and plays in Oscoda on Tuesday.