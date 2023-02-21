GETS BY DEFENSE

GETS BY DEFENSE – Hale’s Preston Bassi gets by the Charlton Heston Academy defense for a lay-up during last weeks home loss.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

HALE – The Hale boys basketball team was hosting the Charlton Heston Academy in a home North Star League crossover game on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Eagles had hoped to avenge a loss from earlier in the season, but they were unable to do so, falling 45-31.

The Patriots held a 9-4 lead after the first quarter and led 18-8 early in the second.

