LINCOLN — The Whittemore-Prescott softball team wasn’t able to slow down eventual district champion Alcona on Tuesday, May 31. The Lady Cardinals, playing their Division 4 playoff opener on the Lady Tigers’ home field, saw their season come to an end with a 14-1 setback.
Addi Ludwig was the starting pitcher and struck out one batter, with Claire Blust pitching in relief.
“We started out strong in the first inning with three up and three down,” head coach Steve Ludwig said. “We had some hits and scored one run. Then our defense didn’t quite get it done in the second inning. Alcona had some nice hits and scored nine runs in the second inning and we couldn’t recover from it. Addi Ludwig and Claire Blust both did great jobs on the mound but fielding just wasn’t our strong suit as a team this game.”
The offense was led by A. Ludwig, Raylin Ludwig, Eva Stone and Brianne McClure. Blust also had the team’s lone RBI.
On Friday, May 27 the Cardinals played in their final regular season games of the season, sweeping visiting Charlton Heston Academy 15-5 and 28-5.
The first game began at 11:30 a.m., and the Cardinals got off to a bit of a rough start, falling behind 5-0 but dominated things from there.
“Our girls came to play,” Ludwig said. “Addi’s pitching was on. She came in as relief to get us out of the first inning and didn’t look back and she struck out five of the eight batters she faced.”
The offense had Allie Schmidt get two RBI, McClure, A. Ludwig, R. Ludwig, Halle Hudson, Riley Stephens and Vittoria Cogo all had one RBI. A. Ludwig also had three stolen bases and R. Ludwig had two steals.
In game two, Blust earned the win, as she struck out four batters and only gave up one run in two and one-third innings. A. Ludwig pitched the games’ first two-thirds of an inning.
The offense saw Schmidt drive in five runs, Gracie Murphy and Gabby Murphy had three RBI apiece, McClure was also able to drive in three runs, Blust and R. Ludwig had two RBI apiece and Stone and Hudson had one RBI each. McClure also stole three bases and A. Ludwig had two steals.
“Once again, the girls delivered,” Ludwig said. “Our bats were more active this game. It was a big day for our seniors coming away with two big wins and then walking for graduation a few hours later. We have come so far as a team this season.”
W-P finishes the year 8-15 overall.