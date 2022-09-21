KALKASKA — When it came to total yardage, Tawas Area had the advantage over host Kalkaska on Saturday, in the two’s Northern Michigan Football Conference Leaders Division contest. The 266-to-215 edge in yardage didn’t show on the scoreboard however, as five turnovers plagued the Braves in what was an unsettling 40-14 loss.

“We are going to keep working and keep focusing on getting better,” head coach Zack Blanchard said. “We have been improving, but we just have to stop putting the ball on the ground.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos