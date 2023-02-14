TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area hockey team held a slim 1-0 lead through much of Wednesday’s game with Gladwin at the Tawas Bay Ice Arena. The Gladiators scored two goals at the mid-point of the third period, taking a 2-1 lead with just under nine minutes to play. The Braves fortunately didn’t flinch, finding the back of the net three times in the final eight minutes, giving them a thrilling 4-2 win in front of a packed crowd.
“It was a perfect senior night and all the stars were aligned to have that kind of game, it was great for Tawas,” head coach Mel Rettell said.
When Gladwin took a 2-1 lead with 8:44 to play, it took less than 45 seconds for Tawas to answer.
A nice centering pass by Gage Maxfield in front of the net found Devin Grathoff, which he tapped in just out of reach of the Gladwin goalie to knot things up at 2-2. Sean Bernard was also credited with an assist on the play.
With 4:25 remaining, Maxfield appeared on his way to a go-ahead score. He put the moves on the Gladwin defense to get a breakaway opportunity, but was pulled down in front of the net. A power play was coming, however Sean Bernard negated that, as he won the race to the puck and sent it into the net for a 3-2 edge. Maxfield was credited with an assist.
Tawas wrapped up the scoring with 1:46 to play, with Kyle Indreica blasting a shot top shelf for what would be the 4-2 final. Bernard has an assist on this one as well.
“It says these kids don’t stop,” Rettell said of the late goals. “We preach not looking at the scoreboard and just getting out and doing your job and that obviously paid off. They could have easily gotten down on themselves pretty quickly, but they didn’t. They stayed to the task and got rewarded.”
The Braves scored the first goal of the game about five minutes into the first period, with Grathoff scoring on an assist by Maxfield.
“Gladwin was undefeated coming into that game, they have beaten quite a few MHSAA teams along the way,” Rettell said. “They are trying to get their programs to the high school level and just because they didn’t have that (MHSAA) label, that didn’t mean they weren’t good.”
Ethan Wood was in net, and made several big saves on the night, finishing with 48.
“Wood is having a good season, especially the second half of the season, he is seeing the puck come at him and he is able to react to it,” Rettell said. “He is playing well right now and this is a good time of year to do that.”
On Monday, Feb. 6 Tawas lost at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, 4-1 to Genesee United.
“That was kind of a let down, kind of hard to explain how those things happen after we were playing so well over the weekend,” Rettell said. “They just didn’t have the go-juice and weren’t able to pull that one out.”
Genesee led 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 after two. They also scored the fourth goal of the game before the Braves got on the board, with Maxfield scoring on assists by Indreica and Taylor Williams.
Wood was in net and made 44 saves.
Tawas (12-10-1 overall) wraps up the regular season on Friday at Petoskey and Saturday at the Thumb Area Legion.
“It is a good finish, Petoskey isn’t having the best year compared to the past but going up there I am sure they think they’ll have a chance to win that game, so it should be competitive,” Rettell said. “Then going over to the Legion on Saturday for the Armed Forces Trophy that we play for and we don’t want to pass that back-and-forth, we want to keep it.”