TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area hockey team held a slim 1-0 lead through much of Wednesday’s game with Gladwin at the Tawas Bay Ice Arena. The Gladiators scored two goals at the mid-point of the third period, taking a 2-1 lead with just under nine minutes to play. The Braves fortunately didn’t flinch, finding the back of the net three times in the final eight minutes, giving them a thrilling 4-2 win in front of a packed crowd.

“It was a perfect senior night and all the stars were aligned to have that kind of game, it was great for Tawas,” head coach Mel Rettell said.

