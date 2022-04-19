LINCOLN — The Tawas Area softball team made quite the statement in its opening games last week. The Lady Braves were hardly challenged in their first two doubleheaders of the season, picking up mercy-style victories in all four contests.
On Thursday, playing at Alcona, Tawas rolled to 18-0 and 24-7 wins. The contests were played in relentless winds that made playing conditions a bit unusual.
“I am sure it is fun scoring runs in bunches, but I am more excited that our defense held on and didn’t allow a run,” head coach Marcus Doan said of the opener. “Alcona had a few chances and the girls made plays when we needed them.”
Helping stifle the Alcona bats was pitcher Autumn Kimsel, who went the distance in the four-inning mercy to get the win. She gave up zero runs on three hits, while striking out three and walking one.
“The weather was something else, tough playing in 20-to-30 mile per hour winds, but that did not seem to affect Kimsel,” Doan said. “Actually, it might have helped her a bit. Kimsel’s drop was nasty throwing against that wind. She did a great job against at pitching to contact and limiting the free bases.”
As for the offense, Lindsay Chatt, Reese Cadorette and Erin Gerber all had a triple and a double and Marisol Klinger smacked a triple.
In game two, McKenzie Nunn got the win in the circle, pitching five innings and giving up seven runs, three earned, while striking out three and walking seven.
Lindsay Chatt had a home run and Gerber hit a double.
“We stayed hot from an offensive standpoint putting up crooked numbers every inning,” Doan said. “Our defense took a step back in game two, we dropped a couple fly balls and made a few bad throws. I’m sure the cold and wind played a factor in a couple of those situations, but definitely something we need to address.”
On Tuesday, April 12 Tawas opened its season at Houghton Lake, where it played to 22-9 and 15-1 victories; both in five inning mercies.
Game one saw Kimsel get the win, as she tossed five innings and gave up nine runs on 14 hits and three strikeouts.
Klinger had two doubles, Chatt had a double and four RBI and Gerber added a double as well.
“We had a slow start on both sides of the ball,” Doan said. “This was our first game of the season and we have had limited outdoor practices. Kimsel did a great job pitching to contact, but the Bobcats’ hits seemed to find holes in the defense. Our bats finally woke up on the third time through the lineup and we scored 15 runs in the fifth inning. I was pleased that we were able to go out in the bottom of the fifth and shut the door with three quick outs.”
In game two, Nunn shut down the Lady Bobcats in five innings of work, giving up just one earned run, while striking out five and walking three.
Tawas led 2-1 after the second inning, 5-1 through three and put the game away with a 10 run frame in the fourth.
Chatt sent a pair of home runs over the fence, Gerber had two doubles, with Grace Look and Ellary Warner getting one double apiece.
“Our bats stayed warm as the temps started to drop,” Doan said. “Nunn threw a terrific game, especially for a freshman earning her first start on varsity. Nunn limited the damage when needed by making two nice plays fielding her position on hard ground balls back to her. Those are difficult plays but she was prepared to field her position. Chatt had two home runs and the second one was a towering shot. She is swinging the bat good for the start of the season and I can see the excitement in her return as she was injured in our first game last year and missed the remainder of the season. Overall, I was impressed at how we played as a team and picked each other up when needed. As long as everyone is willing to do their job, we will have a successful season.”
Tawas (4-0 overall) heads to Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart today (Wednesday), is at Alma on Friday, plays in a tournament at Gladwin on Saturday and returns to action on Thursday, April 21 at Birch Run.