BOYNE CITY – The Whittemore-Prescott wrestling team continued their hardware filled season on Saturday. The Cardinals, competing at the Boyne City Invitational, went a perfect 4-0 on the day to win tournament. W-P has won trophies in consecutive weekends; this after taking second place in Grayling the prior week.
“I thought we did some good things, but we have to work on some stuff to get where we want to be,” head coach Russ Wilson said.
W-P took down Forest Area 60-12, tamed Boyne City 51-17, pinned Cheboygan 60-24 and topped Cadillac 48-28.
Going 4-0 on the day was Gabrielle Murphy, Gracie Murphy, Thomas Saunders, Dillan Parent, Sam Vyner and Jesse Morrison. Picking up 3-1 records were Seth Pope, Eli Murphy, Caiden Balliet and Carly Cowles. Faith Keller also won a match during the day.
W-P (14-3 overall) heads to Alcona today (Wednesday) for North Star League matches and heads to Mio on Saturday for an invitational.