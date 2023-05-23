FIRES IN PITCH

FIRES IN PITCH – W-P’s Nathan Lintz fires in a pitch during Thursday’s home games with Mio.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

WHITTEMORE – Whittemore-Prescott welcomed in Mio for two North Star League Big Dipper contests on Thursday. They turned out to be both very close, with the Cardinals winning game one 6-4 in eight innings and Mio winning game two 9-5.

In the opener, it was 2-2 through six innings, with each team able to score one run in the seventh to send it to the eighth. The Thunderbolts scored one run in the top of the eighth, but the Cardinals won the game in the bottom half.

