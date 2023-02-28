TAWAS CITY – Just one day after dropping their sixth straight game, the Tawas Area girls basketball team was able to pick up a much needed win. The Lady Braves, playing at Kalkaska on Tuesday, Feb. 21, outlasted the host Lady Blazers to pick up a 31-29 victory.

“We got another win, only our fourth, but felt so good to end on a victory and see the girls so excited and celebrate with them at the end,” head coach Amy Edwards said. “They played really well and fought hard the whole game. We only won by two and it was a nail biter to the end but they pulled it out.”

