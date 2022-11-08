W-P volleyball's Claire Blust

W-P’s Claire Blust sets the ball during last week’s district loss to Alcona.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

TAWAS CITY — The Whittemore-Prescott volleyball team was able to make things interesting in their Division 3 district opener against Alcona. Battling the Lady Tigers at Tawas Area, on Monday, Oct. 31, the Lady Cardinals dropped the first two sets, and while they managed to push things out to five sets, they came up short, 25-12, 25-17, 21-25, 21-25 and 15-5.

“Overall, I think we played as well as we could have,” head coach Cathy Blust said. “After the first set we settled in and our passing improved. We didn’t set ourselves up easy but Alcona struggled in the third and fourth sets which allowed the girls to fight back and get some momentum to flow our way. You couldn’t ask for anything more than to go five sets in a district match.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos