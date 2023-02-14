BATTLES OPPONENT

BATTLES OPPONENT – Tawas Area’s Trace Reay battles his opponent during Thursday’s district championship loss to Ogemaw Heights.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

WEST BRANCH – At one point Thursday’s Division 3 team district at Ogemaw Heights was cancelled due to inclement weather. The event ended up happening however, though Tawas Area wasn’t able to pull off the win, falling to host Ogemaw 57-24.

Grayling was also scheduled to be at the district, but did not make the trip due to weather concerns.

Tags

Trending Food Videos