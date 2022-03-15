WHITTEMORE — The Whittemore-Prescott boys basketball team had one of their best offensive performances of the winter in their home Division 3 district game on Monday March 7. The Cardinals couldn’t slow down opposing Alcona however, and the end result was a 79-49 season ending setback.
“Turnovers once again killed us and some were unforced ones,” head coach Dave Mervyn said. “They scored six easy points right at the end of the first half on short-court turnovers and we just didn’t take care of it.”
The Tigers opened the game on a 12-2 run. W-P hung around though, getting an and-one play Nick Smith that made it 12-7 and back-to-back hoops by Aiden Massicotte pulled the Cards within 15-11.
Alcona’s lead sat at 21-12 after the first quarter, and midway through the second, W-P was able to hang around at about the same deficit, thanks to a Smith steal and fast break hoop at 31-21.
The Tigers closed the half on a 14-2 run to lead 45-23 moments before the quarter ended. Smith did drain a three just before time ran out though, making it 45-26 at the break.
“It has been like that all year, where we compete for 12 or 14 minutes of the first half,” Mervyn said. “We lost our focus, I don’t know if we get tired or aren’t in shape, but we played pretty well then it was turnovers that they got easy layups on and widened it.”
Alcona pulled away in the third as well, though W-P did get a three by Ashton Hunt and another basket by Massicotte that made it 57-31 in the middle of the frame.
W-P also finished off the quarter with a lay-up by Bransen Bellville on a nice entry pass by Smith, making it 62-39 entering the fourth.
A put-back by Luke Mervyn made the score 64-42 but W-P only fell further back in the final minutes.
Smith led the Cardinals with 16 points, Mervyn added 11, Hunt and Massicotte netted nine apiece, Bellville put in three and Bill Lafranca added one.
“We are going to miss the two seniors (Mervyn and Smith), they were a good group to work with,” Mervyn said. “Brady Oliver is one of our tougher kids, he tried to give it a go (from an injury) but just couldn’t do it. We had some pretty high hopes starting the season, but we had some eligibility issues and we had another that was out (health issues) that would have helped us out. They were a good group of kids to work with, almost every night. I can’t say every night, but they gave us everything they had.”
W-P finishes the year 1-19 overall.
“We were undersized,” Mervyn said. “I had some kids that really grew. I wish they had grown taller, but they didn’t, they just grew as basketball players and got better. Hopefully they’ll come back next year and we will see where we are at.”