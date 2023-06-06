TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area golf team got the opportunity to host a Division 3 regional on the beautiful Red Hawk Golf Course on Tuesday, May 30.
It turned into a memorable day for the Braves, as Alex Kaems was able to win a playoff hole to claim the individual regional championship and the team took third overall, punching their ticket to the state finals.
“I was very excited to see what we could do at regionals,” head coach Paul Vainer said. “Our team had been putting up really good scores this year, which have only been improving as the season has gone on. We shot a 333. That was about our season average, but at a difficult course like Red Hawk and in such an important event, it’s a very solid number.
“This is especially true because we did not play the standard gold tees (around 6,100 yards) like we do in other events we host. The MHSAA preferred that we get the yardage over 6,200, so we moved six holes to the back tees. This resulted in a 6,250 yard course which plays even longer due to it only being a par 71.”
Traverse City St. Francis won the regional with a team score of 327. Manistee was second with a 331. Fourth place Houghton Lake was 20 strokes behind the Braves with a 353.
“The 333 did not win us the tournament, but we did finish in the top three, and therefore qualify as a team to go to states,” Vainer said. “Do I wish we would have won the region? Of course. But we punched our ticket to the big dance and that was the true goal of this season from day one. Advancing to states as a team is a great payoff for the work that the whole team has put in the last couple of years.”
Kaems shot a 76, and was able to defeat St. Francis’ David Ansley on a playoff hole to give him the individual region crown.
“They had to play a sudden death playoff hole to determine the individual regional champion,” Vainer said. “In front of a crowd of no less than 150 people on the 18th green, Alex made a two-to three-foot putt to clinch it.”
Also for the Braves, Austin Baker shot an 82 to come in eighth, Walker Hazen shot an 87 and finished 17th, Trace Reay placed 18th with a score of 88 and Jake Look hit a 91 and came in 30th place.
Tawas competes in the state finals on Friday and Saturday at Forest Akers West in East Lansing.
“It’s a tough track, but the boys are ready for it,” Vainer said. “We have played a grueling schedule this year to prepare us for this event. As a team we are not the favorite, but I believe we are one of a handful teams that are capable of shooting scores that can win. We will have to get great rounds out of our entire team to have a shot.”
Kaems has a chance to make some noise as an individual as well.
“Alex is a top five player in the state in Division 3 by any metric,” Vainer said. “This absolutely makes him one of the players who has a legitimate shot at taking the individual state title. Alex will have to play well enough to be in the top few spots if we have a shot at winning it as a team as well.
“It has always been my coaching style to encourage the kids to have fun,” he added. “We work hard, we put up good scores, and we have a blast doing it. I don’t want states to be anything different. We are going to compete as hard as we can, and we are going to have a great time. When these kids look back in a decade or more, they are going to remember the experience as much as they will their scores.”